Upexi Appoints James Altucher as Advisor for Digital Currency Holding Company

On January 24, 2025, Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) announced the appointment of industry expert James Altucher as an advisor for its newly disclosed digital currency holding company. The company’s strategy involves investments in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies with strong utility and significant growth potential.

Incorporating a multi-tiered go-to-market approach, Upexi has allocated a minimum of 50% of its primary portfolio into Bitcoin, while diversifying the remaining funds across various cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Solana, Aave, Chainlink, Render, and more. Altucher’s involvement brings valuable experience and insights to bolster strategic decision-making for the company, leveraging his extensive background in the digital currency landscape.

James Altucher is a renowned entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and best-selling author with early advocacy for Bitcoin dating back to 2013. Recognizing the evolving financial landscape, Altucher highlighted the importance of crypto assets in shaping the new blockchain-based digital realm. His collaboration with Upexi aims to enhance shareholder value through a distinctive and diversified digital treasury strategy.

Andrew Norstrud, Chief Financial Officer of Upexi, expressed enthusiasm about Altucher’s appointment, citing the industry’s rapid evolution and the positive impact of integrating influential figures like Altucher into the company’s initiatives. He emphasized the company’s commitment to transparency and promised shareholders prompt updates as they embark on an aggressive strategy to enter the cryptocurrency space.

Upexi, Inc., a brand owner specializing in developing, manufacturing, and distributing consumer products, is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the digital currency domain with Altucher’s strategic guidance.

The press release contains forward-looking statements, underscoring the company’s beliefs, intentions, and expectations for the future. While acknowledging the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategies, acquisitions, product developments, and integration, Upexi remains committed to updating stakeholders on its progress.

Investors seeking further information are encouraged to review Upexi’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which outline risk factors and provide additional insights into the company’s operations and outlook.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

