Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, an increase of 347.7% from the December 31st total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:USNZY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. 536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,970. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

