Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.54.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $141.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $116.84 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

