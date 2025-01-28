Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 140.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 508.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 251.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.98. The company has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $172.34 and a one year high of $205.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

