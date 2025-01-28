Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.5% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 661.8% in the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $172.34 and a 12-month high of $205.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.