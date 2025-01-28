Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $360,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 4.2 %

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.81.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

