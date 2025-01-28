Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Clarity Capital Advisors LLC

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,902,000 after buying an additional 26,147 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $197.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $159.19 and a twelve month high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.