Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,036.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $132.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.31 and a fifty-two week high of $135.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

