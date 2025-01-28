Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the December 31st total of 532,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,845,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,703,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,306,000 after acquiring an additional 313,398 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,788,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,913,000 after buying an additional 644,773 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,332,000 after acquiring an additional 831,482 shares during the period. Nepc LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,368,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,768,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,050,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,155,000 after buying an additional 1,199,247 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 400,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,036. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1901 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

