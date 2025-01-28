Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Increased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,423,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,857,000 after purchasing an additional 125,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 123,161 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

