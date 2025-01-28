Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Decreased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 866,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 45,355 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 33,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.74.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Sizing Up a New Opportunity for NVIDIA Investors
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is DeepSeek Challenging NVIDIA’s AI Dominance?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- The 3 Biggest M&A Stock Opportunities for 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.