Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Boosted by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 3.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 115,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 72,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $49.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

