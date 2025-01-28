Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $551.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $443.75 and a 52 week high of $561.66. The stock has a market cap of $499.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $548.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.70.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

