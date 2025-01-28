Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $551.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $548.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $443.75 and a one year high of $561.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.