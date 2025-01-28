Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Northwest Financial Advisors

Northwest Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 180.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Northwest Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

