Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,168,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 6.4% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $68,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 60,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 259,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. JDH Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 65,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.