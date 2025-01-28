Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,335.1% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 49,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,153,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 614,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,002,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,853,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $167.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $180.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.97.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.