Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 37,943 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,943 shares during the quarter. HEICO makes up about 3.3% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $38,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 402,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,165,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of HEICO by 3.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO stock opened at $235.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $178.20 and a 1 year high of $283.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HEICO from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.20.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

