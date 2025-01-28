Vantage Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.78.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,435.60. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $2,592,327 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

