Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 338 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 84.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 436.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $364.28 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $282.09 and a one year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.38. The company has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.29.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

