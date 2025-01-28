VCI Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,707 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $438,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.17.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.