VCI Wealth Management LLC Buys 626 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 52,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,326,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 43,560 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $27.11.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

