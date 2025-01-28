VCI Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $765,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,069,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $249.73 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $259.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $5,880,287.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,152.78. This trade represents a 50.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLT. Melius cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

