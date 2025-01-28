VCI Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.61 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $163.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $161.18 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.19 and a 52-week high of $165.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.