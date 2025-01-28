VCI Wealth Management LLC Takes $844,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $406,646.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,322.50. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,077,819.76. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,181,807 shares of company stock worth $1,288,448,522. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $171.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.15, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $84.80.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

