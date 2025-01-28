Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Trading Up 19.7% – Still a Buy?

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shot up 19.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99. 31,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 321,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

