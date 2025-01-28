Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Buys Shares of 30,100 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Northwest Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $155.79 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

