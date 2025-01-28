Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 288,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter valued at about $236,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ECH opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

