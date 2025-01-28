Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given Hold Rating at Melius Research

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Melius Research in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Fox Advisors began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

VRT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,699,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,108. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.60. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $53.30 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other Vertiv news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. The trade was a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,971,000 after buying an additional 3,153,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,614,000 after buying an additional 308,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,433,000 after buying an additional 408,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,548,000 after buying an additional 2,860,181 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,611,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,315,000 after buying an additional 40,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

