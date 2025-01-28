Viking (NYSE:VIK) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.75, but opened at $46.75. Viking shares last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 1,738,467 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Viking in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Viking from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Viking in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIK. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Viking in the second quarter worth $5,125,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth $42,008,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth $200,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth $4,539,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

