Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 548.0% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDF remained flat at $5.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 123,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,890. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.