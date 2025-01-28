Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Shares Up 14.3% – Here’s Why

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 130,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 444,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

