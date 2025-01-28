VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading Up 40% – Should You Buy?

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) was up 40% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 159,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 170,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.55.
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
