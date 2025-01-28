W Advisors LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

W Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average is $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

