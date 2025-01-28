Warner Financial Inc. Acquires 1,886 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,772,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,304,000 after purchasing an additional 76,791 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,162,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,014,000 after buying an additional 33,824 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,987,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,581,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 615,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,447,000 after purchasing an additional 47,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.89. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $53.98 and a 12-month high of $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

