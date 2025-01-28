Warner Financial Inc. Acquires 6,095 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,482,000 after purchasing an additional 125,517 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 157,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,740,000 after buying an additional 52,537 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 51,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $93.07 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

