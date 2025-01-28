Wealth Effects LLC Has $874,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 644.70% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

