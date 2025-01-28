Wealth Effects LLC Purchases 7,275 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 132.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,772,000 after acquiring an additional 522,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FCG opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $402.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

