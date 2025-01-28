Wealth Effects LLC Purchases Shares of 3,310 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $82.35. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.2804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

