Webster Bank N. A. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,189,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,218,000 after purchasing an additional 207,038 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,348,000 after buying an additional 190,684 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 903,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,493,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $39,655,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 394,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Simplify MBS ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

