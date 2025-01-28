Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,571,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,195,302,000 after purchasing an additional 106,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,377,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,388,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,640,000 after acquiring an additional 665,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,754,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,617,000 after acquiring an additional 700,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.70.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $215.42 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.85%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $2,238,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,334.21. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,149.91. This trade represents a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,300. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

