Webster Bank N. A. Sells 150 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 75,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

RSP stock opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $155.79 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.