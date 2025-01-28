Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for U.S. Energy (USEG)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ: USEG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/27/2025 – U.S. Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – U.S. Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

1/19/2025 – U.S. Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – U.S. Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2025 – U.S. Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – U.S. Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of USEG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,986. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. U.S. Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

