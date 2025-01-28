West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

West Coast Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

West Coast Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.05. 3,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80. West Coast Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $422.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.78.

West Coast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from West Coast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. West Coast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

About West Coast Community Bancorp

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.

