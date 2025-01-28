WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, January 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This is an increase from WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17.
WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USIN traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $48.76. 134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20.
WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile
