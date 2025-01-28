World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.22, Zacks reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 19.85%.

WRLD opened at $129.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.44. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 19.53 and a current ratio of 19.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average of $118.19.

In related news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $62,865.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,591. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

