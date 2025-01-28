XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA) Short Interest Update

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the December 31st total of 8,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

XTI Aerospace Stock Down 7.1 %

XTIA traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. 127,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,064. XTI Aerospace has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $1,997.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aerospace, Inc engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

