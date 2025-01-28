YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 35,158 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 187.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,158 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,612,682,000 after buying an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $805,692,000 after acquiring an additional 381,873 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,439,000 after acquiring an additional 518,521 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,271,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,593,000 after purchasing an additional 858,704 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,505,000 after purchasing an additional 132,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.8 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.