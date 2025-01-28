YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 63,098 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 194.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,098 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after buying an additional 5,886,366 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,681,000 after buying an additional 4,281,591 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,053,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,067 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,824,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,400,000 after purchasing an additional 167,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,122,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,888,000 after buying an additional 2,055,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.