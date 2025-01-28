YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,864,000 after buying an additional 64,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

